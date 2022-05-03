      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce Was ‘Most Nervous’ She’s Ever Been at The Judds’ HOF Induction

May 3, 2022 @ 11:00am
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 01: Carly Pearce performs onstage for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 01, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Carly Pearce says she was tremendously honored to be asked to perform one of The Judds‘ most heart-wrenching hits, during their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1st) night.
Pearce had been invited as a surprise guest, for the mother/daughter duo a few months ago…  But, in light of Naomi Judd‘s sudden and unexpected death on Saturday (April 30th), everything got changed around, at the last minute.

Carly tells us:  “I love the Judds, and in light of what happened, I certainly didn’t think that the ceremony would go on, but I think that’s such a testament to the strength of the Judds daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, just that they wanted to keep it going. And I got a call that Wynonna had a special request for someone to sing ‘Grandpa.’ And she didn’t know that I was gonna be there. And I had to change my song at the last second, and it truly was, I think, the most nervous I’ve ever been in my career.”

Some reports indicate that Naomi died by suicide, at the age of 76.

She had struggled with depression for several years, writing about it in her 2016 book, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

