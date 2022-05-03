Carly Pearce Was ‘Most Nervous’ She’s Ever Been at The Judds’ HOF Induction

Carly tells us: “I love the Judds, and in light of what happened, I certainly didn’t think that the ceremony would go on, but I think that’s such a testament to the strength of the Judds daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, just that they wanted to keep it going. And I got a call that Wynonna had a special request for someone to sing ‘Grandpa.’ And she didn’t know that I was gonna be there. And I had to change my song at the last second, and it truly was, I think, the most nervous I’ve ever been in my career.”
Some reports indicate that Naomi died by suicide, at the age of 76.
She had struggled with depression for several years, writing about it in her 2016 book, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.