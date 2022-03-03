Carly Pearce & Trisha Yearwood FanGirl Over Each Other on Twitter

Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood had a fangirl moment on Twitter, earlier this week (Monday, March 1).
Pearce appeared in a video where she revealed her “career crush” in honor of Women’s History Month. “My career crush is Trisha Yearwood. She’s classy, she’s classic, she loves animals, she loves to cook, she’s an amazing singer, she’s married to Garth (Brooks), and she inducted me into the Grand Ole Opry,” said Pearce.
Yearwood saw the video and commented on Twitter, “I love you @CarlyPearce,” to which Pearce tweeted, “I love YOU.”
