CARLY PEARCE TELLS US SHE IS GUNNING FOR FIRST GRAMMY THIS WEEKEND

Carly Pearce heads to Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards this weekend where she is nominated for her very first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde for their chart-topping hit, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Carly co-wrote the song with Ashley and Shane McAnally and was thrilled to discover how well she and Ashley harmonized.

Carly tells us: “Something that I think is so special that you’ll hear on the track is, we sing different harmony parts, not because it was planned. It organically happened in the room. And we flip over each other and sing around each other, and it’s this really fun blend of two voices that aren’t similar, but they just work. And that’s so fun for me.”

The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday (February 5th) on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

