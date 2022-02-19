      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce Talks Music!

Feb 18, 2022 @ 6:05pm
Carly Pearce On Writing “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde … “We’re both kinda cut from the same cloth. You can’t listen to somebody sing like that – and I think she’d say the same thing about me – and not think we have some of the same influences and that we are going in the same direction. And I just wanted to do something that was a little unexpected, and I didn’t know if she would ever be up for writing. It’s really the only other artist, other than Luke Combs, that I’ve ever asked to write a song with me, and we speak the same country music language.”

