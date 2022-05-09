      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce Talks About Her Dogs!

May 9, 2022 @ 4:05pm
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 01: Carly Pearce performs onstage for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 01, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Carly Pearce Says Her Dogs Have Brought Joy To Her Family … “I got June, you know, she was my divorce gift to myself, and my parents ended up getting her brother from the litter, and we named him Johnny. And it was like three weeks that they had been apart from the litter, and I’m not kidding, as soon as we sat them down, they ran to each other like, ‘Brother! Sister!’ They knew. They have a very special bond. And they have just brought so much joy to my family, and they’re kind of a package deal now. So, they come and stay with me for a while, then they go to Gammy and Gampa‘s house. It’s so fun.”

