Carly Pearce Selling Her Red-Carpet Dresses And Tour Outfits For Charity

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 13: Carly Pearce performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/FilmMagic)

Carly Pearce is hosting her second “Carly’s Closet,” a charity pop-up shop where fans can buy handpicked clothing, shoes, and accessories items from her personal collection, with the sales proceeds going to the ASPCA.

The sale will be ahead of Carly’s CMA Fest performance at Nashville’s Hotel Noelle and online.

Carly gave fans a sneak peek at some of the items, which included the dress she wore on the 2019 CMT red carpet and an outfit she wore while performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

If you could own one piece of celebrity clothing, what would you pick?