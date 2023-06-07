98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly Pearce Selling Her Red-Carpet Dresses And Tour Outfits For Charity

June 7, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Carly Pearce Selling Her Red-Carpet Dresses And Tour Outfits For Charity
AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 13: Carly Pearce performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/FilmMagic)

Carly Pearce is hosting her second “Carly’s Closet,” a charity pop-up shop where fans can buy handpicked clothing, shoes, and accessories items from her personal collection, with the sales proceeds going to the ASPCA.

The sale will be ahead of Carly’s CMA Fest performance at Nashville’s Hotel Noelle and online.

Carly gave fans a sneak peek at some of the items, which included the dress she wore on the 2019 CMT red carpet and an outfit she wore while performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

If you could own one piece of celebrity clothing, what would you pick?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner
3

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into NC Music Hall Of Fame
4

Garth Brooks Says He Gets 'Nervous' Before Every Vegas Show
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts