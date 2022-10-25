Carly Pearce Says THIS Is the Worst Halloween Candy

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Carly Pearce recently sat down for a radio interview, and the topic was mainly Halloween.

When she was asked what she thought the worst Halloween candy was, Pearce, said – without hesitation – “candy corn.”

But the DJ had a pretty good suggestion – to just add salted peanuts to her candy corn for a “game-changer.”

The host insisted that the peanut/candy corn combo is like eating a Payday candy bar. Brilliant! But it won’t work if you or anyone around you has a peanut allergy. Careful.