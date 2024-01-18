Carly Pearce Releases Gorgeous Acoustic Performance Video Of ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Carly Pearce has just released a live acoustic version of her current single with Chris Stapleton “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Carly wrote the song along with frequent collaborators Shane McAnally and Pete Good, and it is also her debut as a co-producer.

“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship,” says Pearce.

“Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.”

