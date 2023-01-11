Carly Pearce readies the follow-up to ’29: Written in Stone’

ABC

It looks like Carly Pearce will soon be cueing up some new tunes.

“2023 seems like a good time to put out some new music…,” she tweeted on Wednesday, along with a short video captioned, “My new music is almost done…”

“Shut up. It is not!” an off-camera voice argues in the sly clip, while Carly insists, “Yes it is.”

“No it’s not,” the voice persists, as Carly responds, “Yes it is!”

Carly’s most recent album, 29: Written in Stone, came out in 2021. It was nominated for both CMA and ACM trophies, and propelled her toward her win as CMA Female Vocalist of the Year. Its most recent single, “What He Didn’t Do,” is now in the top 15.

