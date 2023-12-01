98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly Pearce praises Jelly Roll: “To know him is to love him”

December 1, 2023 1:20PM CST
Share
ABC

There’s another person who’s a big fan of Jelly Roll, and it’s none other than fellow country artist Carly Pearce.

The “What He Didn’t Do” singer recently posted a photo of her hugging Jelly onstage alongside a heartfelt caption praising him.

“I. Am. Not. Okay. Yall…. I have played so many shows over the last 7 years, but none like tonight. This human is obviously taking country music by storm, but to know him is to love him,” Carly shares on Instagram. “I have never met someone with more of a purpose than you @jellyroll615.”

“I feel inspired by the power of music and by the power of the underdog,” she continues. “Unbelievably proud of what Jelly is doing & feel so honored to have witnessed the impact tonight. If you ever need your next duet partner, CALL ME.”

Carly’s currently #25 on the country charts with her Chris Stapleton-assisted ballad, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Meanwhile, Jelly’s #2 and approaching the #1 spot with his Lainey Wilson-featured single, “Save Me.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
5

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety

Recent Posts