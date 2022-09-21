Carly Pearce Opens Up About The Struggles After Divorce

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Carly Pearce has just released her first album since 2020 ‘29: Written in Stone’ and is opening about the struggles she faced when writing the music.

“What I have to remind myself is, all 29 was, was how I see the world. . .Trying to love again? That’s kind of hard. Trying to navigate your life? That’s kind of hard, but also beautiful and crazy.”

She continued “I’m just going into it with the mindset of being 100 percent vulnerable with where I am in my life, and I think fans will meet me there.”