Carly Pearce on unwinding in nature: “It’s one of the greatest gifts”

February 26, 2024 3:00PM CST
Love spending your downtime in nature? Then, you might have something in common with Carly Pearce.

The “Next Girl” singer recently teamed with Ford Bronco to film a promotional video in Tennessee’s countryside during her time off tour. The scenic clip features Carly driving around in her Badlands SUV as she basks in nature’s scenic sights before hopping off to embrace her artistic roots.

“I am on a trail down in Nashville, a little bit south of Nashville. It’s beautiful here. We are in the middle of fall, Leaves are changing,” shares Carly. “A lot of times when I just need to clear my head, I’ll go for a drive. The Bronco really allows me to just kind of go wherever I wanna go.”

“Being outdoors definitely takes my mind to a peaceful place to allow creativity. I think I was destined to be an artist. Being able to take my guitar and create and perform something that moves people — it’s one of the greatest gifts,” she adds before strumming her guitar under a tree.

You can watch Carly’s video in full now on YouTube.

