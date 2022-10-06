98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CARLY PEARCE ON THE SONG SHE WISHES SHE’D WRITTEN

October 6, 2022 9:13AM CDT
Share

Last month Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) voted Carly Pearce’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” as one of the annual “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written.”  So in return, we asked Carly to choose a song she wishes she had written. She immediately mentioned a Patty Loveless song: “I always say, if people ask me in interviews, what song you wish you’d written, what song do you wish could’ve been yours, the answer is always ‘You Don’t Even Know Who I Am’.  Because I feel like that song doesn’t need all the bells and whistles. It doesn’t need anything except her voice, that melody and those lyrics.”

In other Carly Pearce news… Following the announcement of Loretta Lynn’s death, Carly performed “Dear Miss Loretta,” on the Opry stage on Tuesday night (10-4}. She shared a voice message the legend had left her after she heard the song bearing her name.

FAST FACTS

  • “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” was written by CarlyAshley McBryde, and Shane McAnally.
  • Gretchen Peters wrote “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am”…
  • Patty Loveless released it in 1995.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Recent Posts