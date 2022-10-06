CARLY PEARCE ON THE SONG SHE WISHES SHE’D WRITTEN

Last month Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) voted Carly Pearce’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” as one of the annual “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written.” So in return, we asked Carly to choose a song she wishes she had written. She immediately mentioned a Patty Loveless song: “I always say, if people ask me in interviews, what song you wish you’d written, what song do you wish could’ve been yours, the answer is always ‘You Don’t Even Know Who I Am’. Because I feel like that song doesn’t need all the bells and whistles. It doesn’t need anything except her voice, that melody and those lyrics.”

In other Carly Pearce news… Following the announcement of Loretta Lynn’s death, Carly performed “Dear Miss Loretta,” on the Opry stage on Tuesday night (10-4}. She shared a voice message the legend had left her after she heard the song bearing her name.

