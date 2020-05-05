Carly Pearce On Coronavirus: It Has ‘Taken A Hit In My Immediate Family’
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carly Pearce attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Everyone is feeling the affects of the coronavirus pandemic, but for Carly Pearce it’s especially frightening. Her mother has a lung condition to begin with, so as Carly tells us, she’s not really able to see her and is quite worried.
In happier news, Carly sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with her latest single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” featuring Lee Brice.