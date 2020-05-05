      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce On Coronavirus: It Has ‘Taken A Hit In My Immediate Family’

May 5, 2020 @ 6:59am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carly Pearce attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Everyone is feeling the affects of the coronavirus pandemic, but for Carly Pearce it’s especially frightening. Her mother has a lung condition to begin with, so as Carly tells us, she’s not really able to see her and is quite worried.

View this post on Instagram

Thought I’d let you in on a sweet piece of my history, before “Every Little Thing.” My feelings musically have been all over the place during this time. Sad that I’m missing out on watching my single grow & tour my new record, feeling oddly inspired & writing songs that I know will be on CP3 even though I didn’t even think I was remotely ready to go there and then reflecting on the journey, which brings me to this song. I wrote this song w/ my girl @allisonveltzcruz – longgg before either of us had hits at radio. We were just best friends writing about our broken hearts. I remember playing this for her the second I got it because this guy named @busbee that I had just started working produced it & I knew she would be so excited. Even though this was only 4 years ago, it feels like a lifetime. I hear so much of my young, unsure self in this demo… yet so much of the pieces of me that haven’t changed a bit. Y’all, life goes by so fast & it continues to change with every second. Hearing this song made me realize how grateful I am for the journey and for every twist & turn. Here’s “Heart to Break” 🙂♥️

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on

In happier news, Carly sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with her latest single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” featuring Lee Brice.

TAGS
Carly Pearce Lee Brice
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It