Carly Pearce Keeps Memorial Day Close To Her Heart!

May 25, 2022 @ 4:10pm
Carly Pearce Keeps Memorial Day Close To Her Heart … “I have an adopted sister who is a Captain in the Army, and just to see her perspective and I have a lot of family members and friends, especially a girlfriend comes to mind whose husband is overseas. And I think the word that comes to mind when I think of our military is selfless. And what an unbelievable example of love, what they do for us. They are continually putting their lives and their family’s lives in danger and at risk to protect us, and that’s just a really amazing thing.”

