Carly Pearce Is “Flying Solo” At This Year’s CMA Awards
November 8, 2023 6:05PM CST
After “soft-launching” her relationship with bandmate turned boyfriend B.C Taylor this summer, Carly Pearce announced he would not join her on the red carpet before the show.
She said, “We’re flying solo! My manager’s gonna sit with me.”
She did clarify, saying, “But B.C.’s here, he’s in the band! He’ll be onstage with me.”
Carly and B.C came out as a couple less than two months after she broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Riley King.
Carly will perform her duet with Chris Stapleton “We Don’t Fight Anymore” at tonight’s (Wednesday) CMA Awards in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
