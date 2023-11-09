98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly Pearce Is “Flying Solo” At This Year’s CMA Awards

November 8, 2023 6:05PM CST
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 08: Carly Pearce performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After “soft-launching” her relationship with bandmate turned boyfriend B.C Taylor this summer, Carly Pearce announced he would not join her on the red carpet before the show.

She said, “We’re flying solo! My manager’s gonna sit with me.”

She did clarify, saying, “But B.C.’s here, he’s in the band! He’ll be onstage with me.”

Carly and B.C came out as a couple less than two months after she broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Riley King.

Carly will perform her duet with Chris Stapleton “We Don’t Fight Anymore” at tonight’s (Wednesday) CMA Awards in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Who do you think will take home Artist of the Year at tonight’s awards?

