Carly Pearce is celebrating her birthday with you

Carly Pearce is gearing up to spend her birthday with you.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she’s hopping on an Instagram Live and announcing something.

“Join me for a bday happy hour + special announcement on IG Live this Wednesday at 5pm CT,” Carly wrote.

Carly’s forthcoming new album, hummingbird, drops June 14 and is available for preorder now.

The “What He Didn’t Do” singer is currently opening for Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour, with the next show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on April 25.

For tickets and Carly’s full tour schedule, head to her website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.