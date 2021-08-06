Carly Pearce Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

It’s official! Carly Pearce is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry! Opry members Jeannie Seely and Trisha Yearwood were on hand to host the festivities as Seely introduced Pearce prior to her induction. Pearce performed two songs, her current number one song with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” for which both artists received a double-platinum certification during their performance. Yearwood joined Pearce for a rendition of “How Do I Live” and for the first time in her career, Trisha performed the actual induction. Dolly Parton invited Pearce to be inducted into the Opry back on June 17th.