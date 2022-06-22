      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce Has A New Man In Her Life!

Jun 22, 2022 @ 5:08pm
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Sorry guys!

During a recent interview, Carly Pearce opened up about her new “Hot boyfriend” Riley King.

“We met through mutual friends. I guess we’ve been together over a year or so, somewhere before that,  And yeah, I just kind of kept him a little bit quiet until I kissed him on national television when I won Female Vocalist of the Year. I guess I thought that was smart to do.

”She continued, “I was trying to keep [my new relationship] quiet for a while, just to do it a little different than I have in my past.”

Carly was previously married to country singer Michael Ray, their marriage ended back in June of 2020.

Riley is a former Major League Baseball player, turned realtor.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
Take the Family to Legoland
Win Tickets to see the Zac Brown Band!
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
INGRID ANDRESS READIES SOPHOMORE ALBUM
Connect With Us Listen To Us On