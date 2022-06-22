Carly Pearce Has A New Man In Her Life!

Sorry guys!
During a recent interview, Carly Pearce opened up about her new “Hot boyfriend” Riley King.
“We met through mutual friends. I guess we’ve been together over a year or so, somewhere before that, And yeah, I just kind of kept him a little bit quiet until I kissed him on national television when I won Female Vocalist of the Year. I guess I thought that was smart to do.
”She continued, “I was trying to keep [my new relationship] quiet for a while, just to do it a little different than I have in my past.”
Carly was previously married to country singer Michael Ray, their marriage ended back in June of 2020.
Riley is a former Major League Baseball player, turned realtor.