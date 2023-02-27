98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly Pearce eyes an Opry milestone

February 27, 2023 2:04PM CST
ABC

Carly Pearce is closing in on 100 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.

The Kentucky native’s Tuesday, March 21, performance will be her 99th on the stage of country’s longest-running radio show. Carly officially became an Opry member on August 3, 2021. 

This week her latest hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” continues its climb in country’s top 10, ahead of the release of 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City) on March 24.

