Carly Pearce enlists Chris Stapleton for new single

Carly Pearce is serving up a superstar-sized duet as her next single.

The new track is titled “We Don’t Fight Anymore” and will feature award-winning country star Chris Stapleton.

“I’ve always wanted to write music that makes people feel something – whether that is feeling seen, less alone, happy or even uncomfortable,” says Carly, who penned the song with Shane McAnally and Pete Good.

“‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’ felt like I was writing one of those stories that, whether or not we want to include it in our social media highlight reel, we’ve either been there or are living there right now,” she adds. “Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” will be available everywhere on Friday, June 16, and can be presaved now.

