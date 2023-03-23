CARLY PEARCE DROPS EXCLUSIVE MERCH LINE TO MARK 100TH OPRY PERFORMANCE

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Carly Pearce will commemorate her 100th performance on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Tuesday, April 11th with some special merchandise that includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items, Country Now reports.

The line of merchandise is now available exclusively on Opry Entertainment websites ryman.com and opry.com and in Opry Entertainment retail stores in Nashville.

Carly said, “I am also so excited to have a new merchandise line launching with the Grand Ole Opry. It will forever be a huge part of my story & a huge passion in my life to continue to keep the Opry at the forefront of our genre.”

According to a release, Carly plans more collections to be released throughout the year.

Her performance on the Grand Ole Opry will air on Circle Television as a special Opry Live on Saturday, April 22nd.

CHECK IT OUT