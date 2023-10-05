Carly Pearce displays her “Country Music” love on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Carly Pearce took The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s performance stage on October 4 to perform her latest song, “Country Music Made Me Do It.”

Carly donned a black top and leopard print skirt as she jubilantly performed the track alongside her band.

“Country music made me do it/ Got me drunk and got me through it/ A little heartbreak eighty proof/ Over three chords and the truth/ Out of a small town into a ballgown/ Picking me up every time that I fall down/ Everything that I’ve done wrong or I’ve done right/ Oh, country music made me do it/ And I’ll do it ’til I die,” she sings in the confessional chorus.

“‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ is the essence of this next chapter for me,” says Carly, who co-authored the tune with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. “I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music.”

“Country Music Made Me Do It” serves as a preview of Carly’s upcoming album and follows the Chris Stapleton-featured single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Carly’s Country Music Made Me Do It Tour kicks off Thursday, October 5, in New York. For tickets and the full tour schedule, visit carlypearce.com.

