Carly Pearce Discusses Dolly Parton’s Major Impact on her Career

Carly Pearce will tell you that her career is heavily influenced by Dolly Parton. And she recently discussed Dolly’s impact on her life.
Carly said, “Dolly Parton has always been a huge inspiration in my life, ever since I was a little girl.”
And it was Dolly, who approved Carly’s selection to perform at Dollywood.
Pearce continued, “She has taught me so much over the years, from her kindness, and the way she treats others, to her incredible songwriting, and her ability to speak from the heart, in all of her songs.”
Carly added, “Her impact on myself and country music as a whole is something I’ll always cherish.”
It was Parton who inducted Pearce, her former employee, impersonator, and now friend, into the Grand Ole Opry.