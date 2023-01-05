98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly Pearce, Chris Young and more help Opry head home to the Ryman

January 5, 2023 1:00PM CST
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Country music gets just a little bit more intimate during the month of January, as the Grand Ole Opry moves back to its former home at the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville. 

Country Music Hall of Famers Connie Smith and Vince Gill kick off opening weekend on Friday, January 6, with Carly Pearce, Chris YoungLauren Alaina and many more on the schedule throughout the month.

If you want to experience the famed acoustics and authenticity of the Mother Church of Country Music, you’ll need to hurry. Come February 3, the Opry will be back at its permanent home on the north side of Music City with Jackson Dean.

You can find a complete schedule and ticket information at Opry.com.

The Opry moved to its new home at the Grand Ole Opry House in 1974, as the historic Ryman had fallen into disrepair. Loretta LynnDolly Parton and Emmylou Harris helped bring attention to the much-loved former church, leading to its renovation and eventual renown as one of the most-coveted concert venues in the world. 

