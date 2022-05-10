CARLY PEARCE, ASHLEY McBRYDE DUET TOPS COUNTRY CHART

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde top the Mediabase chart this week with their duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” The song is Carly’s third chart-topper and the first for Ashley. They also co-wrote the song, which is featured on Carly’s 29: Written In Stone album which was released last year.
Carly tells us:“Oh my gosh, I mean just thinking about how this song even came to be . . . I had an idea to have Ashley on a song and she was on board, and just to see what it’s done and the stories that we’ve heard, and to be two women to get a number one – it’s Ashley’s first, which I think is really awesome, and I’m so happy for her, and this is the kind of music that I want to write and I want to sing, and to see it do what it’s done at radio makes me really proud.”
Carly shared the news of the chart-topper on social media on Sunday (May 8th) with a picture of her holding up gold mylar balloons in the shape of a hashtag sign and the number one writing in part, “Ashley, I am so proud to call you my friend, my sister and I will forever be grateful for this song bringing us together. Gonna go cry for the 100th time!”
Carly is on the road with Kenny Chesney as part of his Here And Now Tour. They perform at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI on Saturday (May 14th).
A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce)
