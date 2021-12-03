      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce, Ashley Mcbryde Come Together For A New Kind Of Cheating Song

Dec 3, 2021 @ 9:17am

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde didn’t want to do a remake of Reba McEntire and Linda Davis’ 1993 song, “Does He Love You,” their approach for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” about a cheater had to be something different.  “So in this one, these women don’t confront each other…nobody wants to be the other woman, and they’re both finding out at the same time that they are. And they’re just saying, ‘I just never wanted to be this girl,’” said Ashley. Carly says she jumped at the chance to perform with Ashley because they felt their voices complemented one another. “We anticipate each other’s voices in the same way. And I wanted to sing with that,” says Carly.  You can hear “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” on Carly’s latest album, 29: Written in Stone.

Popular Posts
Holiday Lights Up? Here's When to Turn Them Off Each Night + Fire Safety
Don't Text "OK"
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Who's Getting Hurt Putting Up That Christmas Tree - And Why?
Vince Gill + Rita Wilson Count Their Blessings in a Festive New Duet
Brett Young Wants to Duet with his Country Music Hero: Tim McGraw
Connect With Us Listen To Us On