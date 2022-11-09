98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly Pearce, Ashley Mcbryde And Cody Johnson Win Early CMA Awards

November 9, 2022 5:08PM CST
This morning (Wednesday) on ‘Good Morning America’ the winners for the Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year were announced ahead of the CMA awards which air tonight.

“Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson took home the award for Country Music Award for Video of the Year.

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde got the award for Musical Event of the Year for ‘Never Wanted to be that Girl.’
Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will host Country Music Awards tonight live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

