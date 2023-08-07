Carly Pearce Announces ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour And New Song Dropping SOON!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 08: Carly Pearce performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Carly Pearce has announced a Fall 2023 headline tour ‘Country Music Made Me Do It,’ which will open in October in New York City and make 12 stops closing in Detroit.

Carly also announced a new single, “described as an upbeat love letter to country music and marks her second official post-29 album release, following her radio single,” which will drop this Friday, August 11.

She said, ““It’s been a crazy couple of years since I released 29 into the world, and I’m ready to begin this next chapter with you. I’m SO excited to bring the ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally.”

