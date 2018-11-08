Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson are coming to town!

View this post on Instagram

I met @russelled 8 years ago when we both played at a Nashville club trying to get noticed by music industry executives. Our paths have paralleled in so many ways, with all the ups and downs that have led us to experiencing success at the same time. This is truly a dream come true and I am so excited to be teaming up with this guy to bring you #thewaybacktour ⭐️ COME SEE US YALL!!! Pre-sale starts now at my site using code cpwayback! #linkinbio