Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson are coming to town!
By Todd Boss
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 4:27 PM
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carly and Russell announced the details of an 11-city co-headlining tour.  The Way Back Tour will kick-off January 24th in Cleveland and wrap March 2nd in Chicago.  Cities and dates are at CarlyPearce.com.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

We Stand with the Family’s and first responders! Some that were injured in Today’s Thousand Oaks shooting were survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017 Hope Begins with a Meal, How Many Meals can you Provide? Tom Cruise Delays Top Gun Sequel Filming, Here’s the Reason… Psychic Bossman Could this be the luckiest strike ever?
Comments