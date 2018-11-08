Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson are coming to town!

Carly and Russell announced the details of an 11-city co-headlining tour. The Way Back Tour will kick-off January 24th in Cleveland and wrap March 2nd in Chicago. Cities and dates are at CarlyPearce.com.
View this post on Instagram
I met @russelled 8 years ago when we both played at a Nashville club trying to get noticed by music industry executives. Our paths have paralleled in so many ways, with all the ups and downs that have led us to experiencing success at the same time. This is truly a dream come true and I am so excited to be teaming up with this guy to bring you #thewaybacktour ⭐️ COME SEE US YALL!!! Pre-sale starts now at my site using code cpwayback! #linkinbio