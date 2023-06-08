Carly Pearce and Riley King Break Up

Carly Pearce and Riley King have decided to end their relationship, after two years.

Carly said, “For the most part, it was great. People date to see if they’re gonna go the distance, and we weren’t.”

She added, “We just simply were not right for each other, and that’s the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey; and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life.”

King is a realtor from Montana, who has been a sports personality, coach and model.

Page Six reports that according to a source, the couple broke up over her “trust issues,” in the wake of her short-lived marriage to, and divorce from, fellow artist Michael Ray. Their marriage lasted just eight months before Carly filed for divorce in 2020.

Riley confirmed the parting, “Yes, things didn’t work out. Carly and I have parted ways; and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life.”

Carly will release a new single called “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” with Chris Stapleton on June 16th.

She will likely perform the new track when she takes the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville tonight (Thursday, June 8th) as part of CMA Fest. Carly tells us: “I’ve always dreamt of playing the big stage at CMA Fest, and I know that you can’t do that unless you have hit songs, so being able to have four I feel like will just keep the energy really, really big – and I think it will mean so much to me to have a full stadium singing words back to me, that I wrote, at a place that I’ve dreamt of playing my whole life.”