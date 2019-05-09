Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are headed for “one of those bungalows” on their honeymoon

ABC/Image Group LACarly Pearce and Michael Ray will spend their honeymoon in “one of those bungalows” and they’re “not gonna leave,” Carly tells People Now.

Extending her arms, she adds “I’m gonna lay out like this,” and let the staff “bring the drinks and the food to me… I’m so excited.”

The “Closer to You” hitmaker also says she and her mom are finished planning the wedding, save for some “loose ends.” She goes on to confess the hardest part about the “very small wedding” was narrowing down the guest list.

The best part? Getting to put it together with her mother.

“We never get to see each other anymore, and she’s my best friend,” Carly says. “So it’s just been so fun to get to do that with her.”

As previously revealed, at the ceremony, Jake Owen will perform the song “Made for You,” which Carly describes as “perfect for us.” Grand Ole Opry announcer Bill Cody will officiate.

It only makes sense country music will play a big part in their wedding, according to Carly.

“It’s a big part of our lives,” she points out. “We’re both country artists…We fell in love in my kitchen talking about how much we love the Grand Ole Opry and country music.”

Though Carly and Michael haven’t revealed their wedding date, it’s rumored to be sometime in the fall.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.