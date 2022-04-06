Carly Pearce And Ashley McBryde On Wanting To Work Together!

Carly Pearce – “I had talked to Shane (songwriter) cause I knew that he worked with Ashley, and I just, I’ve always loved Ashley‘s voice. And I said to Shane and my team, I want to see if Ashley will write with me with the intention of us doing it together. We’ve always played shows together and we just sing the same. We can anticipate what each other is doing. And I just remember a particular show out in California, being like, I wanna sing with her. “
Ashley McBryde – “I didn’t know we were gonna write to write a duet, but I kinda wanted to. So, when I got in the room, she said, ‘Shoot it down if you want, but do you wanna do a duet?’ And I was like ‘YES!’“