Carlos Santana to give keynote speech at UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music’s 2020 virtual graduation event
Credit: Maryanne Bilham“Smooth” move, UCLA! The Los Angeles university’s Herb Alpert School of Music has called on Carlos Santana to deliver a keynote speech during its 2020 commencement celebration, which will take place online on Friday, June 19, at 4 p.m. PT.
“I feel honored to be speaking to young musicians and a new generation of music scholars,” the guitar legend says in a statement. “The class of 2020 is resilient, and their voices are needed now more than ever. I want them to use their music as a platform to empower and unite as we seek justice and creative solutions during these challenging times.”
Eileen Strempel, dean of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, adds, “We are thrilled that Carlos Santana will be participating in [our] 2020 commencement celebration. Santana’s global sound and commitment to social justice bridge communities and empower graduates at a time when collective healing — and action — is needed most. His desire to share words of encouragement with our students as they reach this critical milestone is inspiring.”
The virtual event also will feature performances by students and student groups, including presentations by attendees of the prestigious Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. Online reception events also will be held following the ceremony.
The school’s 2020 graduating class includes 130 students from such departments as ethnomusicology, global jazz studies, music industry and musicology.
Carlos recently collaborated with his wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, on a cover of the late John Lennon‘s classic peace anthem “Imagine” that’s been released as part of the WhyHunger charity’s SongAid campaign. The initiative raises money for WhyHunger’s Rapid Relief Fund, which seeks to provide economic relief and food to the people affected most by hunger and poverty during the coronavirus pandemic.
By Matt Friedlander
