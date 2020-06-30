Carl Reiner Dies At 98

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 13: Honoree Carl Reiner speaks onstage at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Presents: "An Evening Honoring Carl Reiner" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on October 13, 2011 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)
- Legendary entertainer Carl Reiner has passed away. He was 98.
- He died on Monday night in Beverly Hills, California. Reports say the family was by his side.
- Reiner’s career spanned over 70 years. He was an actor, producer, and director. His credits include his role in the Dick Van Dyke Show, directing Steve Martin’s The Jerk, and his appearance in Oceans 11, 12, and 13.
- Reiner recently voiced one of the forgotten toys in Toy Story 4. Reiner was father to three children including Rob Reiner.
