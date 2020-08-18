Carjacking Under Investigation in New Lenox
An investigation is underway after a robbery at gunpoint on Sunday night in New Lenox. It was at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, that officers were called to the Route 66 Food & Fuel, 2560 N. Cedar Road in response to a carjacking. Police were told an individual was pumping gas into their car when they were approached by two men with a gun. One man held a gun on the victim while the other man stole the victims wallet and cell phone. After the robbery one of the perpetrators got in the victims vehicle and drove off while the second individual followed in a separate automobile.