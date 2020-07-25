      Weather Alert

‘Cardigan’ Lyrics: an Intimate Look at Taylor Swift’s 3-Year Romance with Joe Alwyn?

Jul 25, 2020 @ 9:22am

As Swifties know, if you want to get an intimate look at Taylor Swift‘s relationships, just pop on her music.

The people at Elle have been pouring over the superstar singer’s latest record and believe that the lead single, “Cardigan,” is very much about the last three years of her life – with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Lyrically, the song makes references to New York City, where she has a penthouse.  After a surprise announcement, just hours earlier, Swift’s new album came out.  Folklore dropped Friday.  A video for “Cardigan” was released alongside the album.  Swift did her own hair and makeup for it.

