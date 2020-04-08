Cardi B. partners with Fashion Nova to give out $1K every hour to families impacted by COVID-19
Leon Bennett/WireImage
Cardi B. and Fashion Nova are teaming up to help families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic: They’re giving away $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days.
A grand total of $1 million will be given away to help support those who are “struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.”
The Bronx rapper announced the generous donation in an Instagram video. She also explained that everyone will be vetted to make sure the money is going to those truly in need, and not those looking to, for example, “give their boyfriends money.”
“You know sometimes you give to charity and you wonder, ‘Is it really going to the people?’ Well we’re going make sure it goes to the people,” she said in the video.
24 winners will be chosen each day to receive a $1,000 check.
“We love you guys and we are so thankful you have been supporting us for so long, its time for us to support you guys back,” she said. “I love you and don’t be shy. Sometimes you gotta ask for help.”
Those interested should apply online at FashionNova.com.
Cardi B. memorably expressed her fears and concerns about coronavirus early on via Instagram Live — and we can’t forget her contagious “Coronoavirus” remix last month by DJ iMarkkeyz. Cardi also revealed plans to donate proceeds from the remix to local food banks and shelters amid the pandemic.
