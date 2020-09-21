Cardi B makes daughter Kulture an Instagram, gains over 500K followers in a day

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam RecordingsThere are a lot of perks that come with being the son or daughter of a celebrity. For Cardi B and Offset‘s daughter Kulture, one of those perks is Instagram followers — over half a million of them.
On Saturday, Cardi extended the invitation to her 75.7 million followers to give her daughter’s newly acquired account a follow on the social media platform.
“Follow @Kulturekiari new IG,” the “Money” rapper wrote. “Soo much cool bute [sic] baby stuff coming up.”
Since the post, Kulture has gained over 500,000 followers. As of Sunday night, she had a whopping 630,000 followers, which is quite impressive for anyone, let alone a two-year-old.
News of the new Instagram account comes less than a week after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. The two were married for three years.
Days after word of their split got out, the “WAP” rapper took to Instagram Live to squash rumors that her split from the Migos member had nothing to do with infidelity, which he has been guilty of before.
“I just got tired of… arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said, according to People. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”
By Danielle Long
