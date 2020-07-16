Cardi B defends Offset buying their daughter Kulture a Birkin Bag: “Our kids gotta [match our] fly”
Johnny Nunez/WireImageWe can officially add Cardi B’s daughter Kulture to the list of celebrity kids who own a Birkin Bag, but Cardi says she won’t apologize for their lavish lifestyles.
Social media seemed bothered early Thursday morning after Cardi’s husband, Offset, purchased their two-year-old daughter a mini pink Hermes Birkin bag to go with Cardi’s Tiffany-colored Birkin.
“Late is better then never I Birkin my baby,” the Migos rapper captioned an Instagram video.
In the video, Offset helps Kulture unbox her first Birkin bag, which retails for about $8,000 and up. “OK, girl! I see you, beautiful baby,” he dotes over his baby girl before fixing her tiara.
After facing criticism, Cardi B took to Instagram to let her followers know she isn’t going to apologize for buying their two-year-old daughter such as an expensive gift.
“Our kids gotta [match] the fly,” Cardi captioned a video from her Instagram story, posted to Twitter. She said Kulture needs to be as fly as her mommy when she goes “outside, to restaurants, fancy places,” adding “celebrity kids do red carpets.”
“And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid,” Cardi says in the video. “If it [were up to] the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No. So I’m not mad that Daddy bought [our] baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match Mommy.”
By Rachel George
