Cardi B calls Carole Baskin’s “WAP” video criticism “ridiculous”

Atlantic RecordsCardi B is unbothered by Carole Baskin after the controversial Tiger King star criticized the rapper’s “WAP” video for its use of big cats.
In response to Baskin’s comments, Cardi tells i-D magazine, “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous, you know? Oh, Lord.”
“Like, girl you killed your [damn] husband,” she adds, referencing the allegations that Baskin, who runs a big-cat animal rescue and sanctuary in Florida, had something to do with the 1997 disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.
Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi explains the challenges of filming a music video in the time of COVID-19.
“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona,” Cardi says. “Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”
She adds that she and Megan Thee Stallion didn’t actually shoot in the same room as the exotic cats.
“We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic,” she says. “We spliced those scenes together.”
In a statement to Billboard last week, Baskin said of the video, “The worst part is that it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets.”
By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.