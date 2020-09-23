Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina sued for alleged defamation

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for BeautyconCardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina rubbed some New York beachgoers the wrong way over Labor Day weekend. So much so, that they are now being sued.
The sisters, along with Carolina’s girlfriend, model Michelle Diaz, are facing a lawsuit for alleged assault, battery, defamation, and civil rights violations after an incident near Smith Point Beach in Suffolk County, New York on September 6, ABC New York reports.
According to Billboard, who obtained the lawsuit, plaintiffs Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon explained that the incident began when the “WAP” rapper and her crew parked in a way that blocked in Alarcon’s vehicle. When Alarcon, who was wearing a MAGA hat, approached the vehicle, they claim Carolina began filming and allegedly “shouting foul and threatening language and defamatory statements.”
The suit claims that Carolina “sprayed her copious spittle upon said plaintiffs as she raged” and used intimidating language including profanity, the N-word, and the term “racist”
The plaintiffs also accuse the three ladies of editing the video footage taken from the incident to essentially paint the plaintiffs in a bad light and “expose each plaintiff to public contempt, ridicule and disgrace and harm.”
An attorney for the beachgoers, John Ray, said, “Real threats of harm were made. They live in fear now. Their reputations have been ruined. We seek substantial damages.”
The plaintiffs told ABC that they had no idea who the women were until friends and family called after seeing them on social media.
Alarcon said, “I had no idea of who they are, how they are, no clue. To me, they were just two girls with a dog, that was it and they parked in front of me. It’s a shame that it had to go to a level like this.”