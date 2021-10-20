Car Strikes Pedestrian, Building In Crest Hill

A car struck a pedestrian then crashed into a business at a strip mall in the 1800-block of Knapp Drive in Crest Hill earlier this afternoon. Just before 1:00, Lockport Township Fire crews and Crest Hill police were called to the scene of a car that went into the end of the strip mall. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark has confirmed to WJOL that a car came from the intersection of Willow Circle and Knapp Drive, across from the scene, struck a female in front of the building, before entering the business with the car. Both the driver and the woman were transported to the hospital, with the woman sustaining serious injuries. An investigation is underway into the crash.