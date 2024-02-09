98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Capri pants are BACK!

February 9, 2024 8:57AM CST
Share
Capri pants are BACK!
Capri pants

Capri pants, a popular style from the ’90s and early 2000s, are making a comeback. Designers like Sandy Liang and Bella Hadid have endorsed the trend, and there are plenty of stylish options available. From classic black pairs to bold prints and textures, there is something for everyone. Capri pants can be styled with a variety of tops and shoes, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic throwback or a fresh spring look, capri pants are a must-have for 2024.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
4

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts