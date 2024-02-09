Capri pants are BACK!

Capri pants, a popular style from the ’90s and early 2000s, are making a comeback. Designers like Sandy Liang and Bella Hadid have endorsed the trend, and there are plenty of stylish options available. From classic black pairs to bold prints and textures, there is something for everyone. Capri pants can be styled with a variety of tops and shoes, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic throwback or a fresh spring look, capri pants are a must-have for 2024.