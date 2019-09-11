Cantigny Park will now have World Trade Center Beams.
(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Cantigny Park will honor the memory of those lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a special ceremony that will introduce a new permanent exhibit coming to the park: two steel beams salvaged from the World Trade Center. Members of the public can see the beams during the “Heroes of 9/11” ceremony on Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m.
The two beams were salvaged by Cantigny’s First Division Museum and displayed inside of the museum.
If you can attend today’s event you will have the opportunity to tie blue ribbons around a cable that surrounds the beams as a gesture of respect for those lost that day.