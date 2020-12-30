      Weather Alert

Cannabis Expungements Low So Far, More Expected

Dec 30, 2020 @ 12:30pm

Officials say the number of expungements of marijuana-related crimes in Illinois has been low so far, but more are on the way. Governor J.B. Pritzker pardoned more than eleven-thousand people of low-level marijuana convictions on the eve of legalization of the substance as the year began. More than 700-thousand remaining cases may qualify for having arrest records and convictions cleared, but few have been processed. Illinois State Police are in charge of identifying some 47-thousand cases that occurred since 2013 that could be automatically expunged, with a deadline of Friday.

