Canine Units Seek Evidence Along I-55 In Bolingbrook
Rush hour traffic issues have been rare during the pandemic. But on Monday morning, motorists saw delays northbound on I-55 between Weber Road and Route 53 during the 7 o’clock hour. Bolingbrook Police Lieutenant Anthony Columbus tells WJOL that they received a report of “a domestic battery on Frontage Road. An item of evidentiary value was allegedly disposed of in the grass area between Frontage Road and I-55.” Witnesses reported seeing police vehicles and canine units in the area as well. Traffic cleared just before 9 a.m.