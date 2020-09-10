Candy Slide Trick-Or-Treating Idea
There’s some question as to whether there will be trick-or-treating this year at Halloween. Some places have already canceled it. But one YouTube channel called Wicked Makers has come up with an idea. They put up a video showing how to make a DIY candy slide prop to pass out candy from a safe distance. The person handing out candy can stand at the tall end of a pipe or a chute and slide the treats down to trick-or-treaters waiting with their bags or buckets at the other end. The kids stay away from you, you stay distanced from the kids, and everybody gets candy. (For video, Google “Halloween Isn’t Cancelled! DIY Prop for Trick-or-Treating during COVID”. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.