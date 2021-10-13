Candy Corn Bratwurst Is Real – and It’s Selling Out

The candy corn bratwurst business is booming, up north of us, “behind the cheese curtain.”
Two Wisconsin butchers have created “a treat which is not a trick” – when it comes to taste. It’s called “‘Spook’Toberfest.” ABC affiliate WKOW has a picture… You can see the candycorn, inside each brat.
When they were asked how the haunted holiday treat came about, the butchers say it was “just a trip to the grocery store and it clicked.” It sold out quickly, in a Madison store, called Jenifer St. Market. The wursts are made by combining brats from Louie Brewing Oktoberfest with candy corn, which the market calls “slightly sweet & not scary at all.”
Everyone who has tried the treats says the meat and candy mix was “honestly delicious.” It’s not too far from brown sugar on ham, right?
[I have had cranberry bratwurst, from Trig’s Smokehouse in Wisconsin, and it’s very tasty. So are the “Door County Cherry” and the “Green & Gold.” ~ Mo ]