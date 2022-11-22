98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Candidates File To Run In 2023 Chicago Mayor’s Race

November 22, 2022 12:04PM CST
  1. The filing period is underway for those who wish to run for mayor of Chicago.  A group of candidates filed nominating petitions yesterday on the first day.  They included Willie Wilson, Ja’Mal Green, State Representative Kam Buckner, Paul Vallas, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Alderman Sophia King.  The filings came on the same day Alderman Raymond Lopez announced he was dropping out of the race and will instead run for re-election.  

 

